Shane Ray avoids surgery, might return by 2018 start

The Denver Broncos could have outside linebacker Shane Ray for the regular season, after all.

Ray, who was originally expected to undergo surgery on his wrist, did not require the procedure after a doctor determined it wasn't necessary, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Rapoport added that while Ray stuck to rehabilitation and could start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, the pass-rusher might not miss the start of the regular season. Had Ray undergone the surgery, he could have missed up to three months as part of the recovery process.

Ray's availability in 2018 should go a long way in determining his future in Denver.

The 25-year-old Ray, who the Broncos selected in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, enters his fourth professional season with just 13 sacks in 38 career games.

The Broncos in May declined to exercise the fifth-year option on Ray after selecting Bradley Chubb as the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.