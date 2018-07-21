FAs Eli Rogers, Bashaud Breeland schedule workouts

With training camps set to open en masse next week, two rehabbing free agents are still looking for their next landing spots.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers is scheduled to visit the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders this week, a source informed of Rogers' plans told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Rogers will be in K.C. on Monday, Cleveland on Tuesday and Oakland on Wednesday.

Rogers, who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Pittsburgh's Divisional Round loss to Jacksonville, played just two full seasons with the Steelers. He has 66 receptions, 743 receiving yards and four touchdowns to his name. Rogers was also Pittsburgh's leading punt returner in 2017 (19 returns for 146 yards).

Ex-Washington Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland is slated to visit the Raiders on Sunday and Monday and the Chiefs on Tuesday, a source informed of the visits told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Breeland was thisclose to signing a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers when free agency opened in March, but failed his physical with the team after suffering a non-football foot injury while on vacation in the Dominican Republic. He most recently visited the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals in May, but to no avail.

Over four seasons in D.C., Breeland recorded 270 combined tackles, 60 passes defended, eight interceptions and seven forced fumbles.