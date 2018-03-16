Bashaud Breeland fails physical; Panthers deal void

Bashaud Breeland's deal with the Carolina Panthers is null and void.

The former Washington Redskins cornerback failed his physical Friday and will not sign with Carolina, the team announced. The Panthers said that Breeland failed the team's evaluation with a non-football injury.

Breeland reportedly suffered an infection after cutting his foot and is "a few months away" from being able to pass a physical, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Breeland told ESPN's David Newton that he cut the back of his foot while in the Dominican Republic earlier this month and will need to have skin grafted to repair the injury, which he initially suffered in fourth grade.

During the two-day negotiating period earlier this week, Breeland had agreed to join the Panthers on a three-year, $24 million deal with $11 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Now the fifth-year cornerback is back on the market.

Coincidentally, Breeland is the second ex-Redskins player in the past two days to have an agreed-upon contract voided due a failed physical. The Baltimore Ravens nixed a deal with Ryan Grant after he failed their physical Thursday.

Over four seasons in D.C., Breeland recorded 270 combined tackles, 60 passes defended, eight interceptions and seven forced fumbles.