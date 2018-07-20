Julian Edelman won't sue over 4-game PED suspension

Julian Edelman is going to swallow the medicine and accept his four-game suspension without any further fight.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that the Patriots receiver won't follow Tom Brady's example and take the issue to the federal court system. Edelman is not going to sue the league over the PED suspension an arbitrator recently upheld, per a source informed of the decision. He'll focus his energy on football and prepare for his Week 5 return, ready to compete for his job.

Edelman's four-game ban for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy was upheld earlier this month. The receiver's representatives argued during his appeal that mistakes made in testing and other processes led to the suspension, Pelissero previously reported. The evidence presented was not enough to vacate or decrease the length of the suspension.

Several factors differ in Edelman's case from Tom Brady's decision to fight the Deflategate penalty in court back in 2015 -- most notably that Edelman's appeal was heard by an independent arbitrator.

Given previous court decisions, Edelman taking his case to federal court would have been a desperate Hail Mary. Instead of taking that heave, the Pats wide receiver will prepare to contribute when he returns after missing tilts against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins.