Eagles QB Nick Foles led all players in 1Q apparel sold

Nick Foles might not start the season at No. 1 on the Eagles' depth chart, but he will close out the offseason atop at least one list.

The Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP was the top seller for all league-licensed product sold from March 1 to May 31 this year, according to a list provided by the NFLPA. Foles bested his Super Bowl counterpart, Tom Brady, and fellow Philadelphia legend Carson Wentz, who were both second and third in apparel sold.

The NFLPA defined "officially licensed NFL player branded merchandise sold" as everything from jerseys to bobbleheads, from socks to Fatheads, and from pet products to cake decorations(?).

Rounding out the list were a rookie, two Cowboys, a face in a new place and a Raider:

1. Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

3. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

9. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

10. Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

Other #funfacts from the NFLPA's apparel press release:

» Seven players from the Eagles' first SB title team ranked among the top 50 players in paraphernalia peddled: Foles (1), Wentz (3), Zach Ertz (13), Alshon Jeffery (33), Brandon Graham (34), Fletcher Cox (46) and LeGarrette Blount (49).

» The youngins don't care for Foles. Brady led all players in youth jersey sales, followed by Barkley, Wentz, Beckham, Garoppolo, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Sam Darnold, Von Miller and Russell Wilson.

» No player saw more pet accessories and apparel sold in his image than Brady.

» Pats fans are big puzzle people. Seven Patriots topped sales of puzzles by licensee Masterpieces, led by Brady, who was joined in the top 10 by teammates Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty,Gronkowski, Nate Solder, Dion Lewis and -- get this -- Marcus Cannon!

» OBJ led sales in cake decorations by DecoPac. Sweet.