Baltimore Ravens kick off 2018 training camp season

Summer's over. Terminado. Finito. Dunzo.
The first NFL team fully reports to training camp on Wednesday, meaning we're officially beginning the barrel roll towards the 2018 season.
The Baltimore Ravens veterans will join rookies (who reported last week) to open training camp. Chicago Bears veterans report on Thursday. The Ravens and Bears play in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 2, which allows them to start training camp earlier than other NFL squads.
12th NFL camp........ Time to be GREAT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lYozsMQEiiâ Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) July 18, 2018
The Ravens are an interesting team to track this training camp. There is a bevy of position battles to follow, a remade receiving corps to track, young players who will earn spots, and, of course, monitoring how much rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson pushes veteran Joe Flacco.
Several teams also have rookies reporting today: The Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints.
Here is a list of the rest of the reporting dates for rookies and veterans, per the NFL's operations office:
July 19
Chicago Bears -- veterans
Detroit Lions -- rookies
July 22
Arizona Cardinals -- rookies
Indianapolis Colts -- rookies
Kansas City Chiefs -- rookies
New England Patriots -- rookies
New York Giants -- rookies
Tennessee Titans -- rookies
July 23
Atlanta Falcons -- rookies
Cincinnati Bengals -- rookies
Los Angeles Rams -- rookies
Oakland Raiders -- rookies
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- rookies
July 24
Denver Broncos -- rookies
Minnesota Vikings -- rookies
New York Jets -- rookies
Pittsburgh Steelers -- rookies
July 25
Buffalo Bills -- full squad
Carolina Panthers -- full squad
Cincinnati Bengals -- veterans
Cleveland Browns -- full squad
Dallas Cowboys -- full squad
Green Bay Packers -- full squad
Houston Texans -- full squad
Indianapolis Colts -- veterans
Jacksonville Jaguars -- veterans
Kansas City Chiefs -- veterans
Los Angeles Rams -- veterans
Miami Dolphins -- veterans
New England Patriots -- veterans
New Orleans Saints -- veterans
New York Giants -- veterans
Philadelphia Eagles -- full squad
Pittsburgh Steelers -- veterans
San Francisco 49ers -- full squad
Seattle Seahawks -- full squad
Tennessee Titans -- veterans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- veterans
Washington Redskins -- full squad
July 26
Atlanta Falcons -- veterans
Detroit Lions -- veterans
New York Jets -- veterans
Oakland Raiders -- veterans
July 27
Arizona Cardinals -- veterans
Denver Broncos -- veterans
Los Angeles Chargers -- full squad
Minnesota Vikings -- veterans
View all comments