Baltimore Ravens kick off 2018 training camp season

  • By Kevin Patra
Summer's over. Terminado. Finito. Dunzo.

The first NFL team fully reports to training camp on Wednesday, meaning we're officially beginning the barrel roll towards the 2018 season.

The Baltimore Ravens veterans will join rookies (who reported last week) to open training camp. Chicago Bears veterans report on Thursday. The Ravens and Bears play in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 2, which allows them to start training camp earlier than other NFL squads.

The Ravens are an interesting team to track this training camp. There is a bevy of position battles to follow, a remade receiving corps to track, young players who will earn spots, and, of course, monitoring how much rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson pushes veteran Joe Flacco.

Several teams also have rookies reporting today: The Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints.

Here is a list of the rest of the reporting dates for rookies and veterans, per the NFL's operations office:

July 19


Chicago Bears -- veterans
Detroit Lions -- rookies

July 22


Arizona Cardinals -- rookies
Indianapolis Colts -- rookies
Kansas City Chiefs -- rookies
New England Patriots -- rookies
New York Giants -- rookies
Tennessee Titans -- rookies

July 23


Atlanta Falcons -- rookies
Cincinnati Bengals -- rookies
Los Angeles Rams -- rookies
Oakland Raiders -- rookies
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- rookies

July 24


Denver Broncos -- rookies
Minnesota Vikings -- rookies
New York Jets -- rookies
Pittsburgh Steelers -- rookies

July 25


Buffalo Bills -- full squad
Carolina Panthers -- full squad
Cincinnati Bengals -- veterans
Cleveland Browns -- full squad
Dallas Cowboys -- full squad
Green Bay Packers -- full squad
Houston Texans -- full squad
Indianapolis Colts -- veterans
Jacksonville Jaguars -- veterans
Kansas City Chiefs -- veterans
Los Angeles Rams -- veterans
Miami Dolphins -- veterans
New England Patriots -- veterans
New Orleans Saints -- veterans
New York Giants -- veterans
Philadelphia Eagles -- full squad
Pittsburgh Steelers -- veterans
San Francisco 49ers -- full squad
Seattle Seahawks -- full squad
Tennessee Titans -- veterans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- veterans
Washington Redskins -- full squad

July 26


Atlanta Falcons -- veterans
Detroit Lions -- veterans
New York Jets -- veterans
Oakland Raiders -- veterans

July 27


Arizona Cardinals -- veterans
Denver Broncos -- veterans
Los Angeles Chargers -- full squad
Minnesota Vikings -- veterans

