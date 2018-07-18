Baltimore Ravens kick off 2018 training camp season

Summer's over. Terminado. Finito. Dunzo.

The first NFL team fully reports to training camp on Wednesday, meaning we're officially beginning the barrel roll towards the 2018 season.

The Baltimore Ravens veterans will join rookies (who reported last week) to open training camp. Chicago Bears veterans report on Thursday. The Ravens and Bears play in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 2, which allows them to start training camp earlier than other NFL squads.

The Ravens are an interesting team to track this training camp. There is a bevy of position battles to follow, a remade receiving corps to track, young players who will earn spots, and, of course, monitoring how much rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson pushes veteran Joe Flacco.

Several teams also have rookies reporting today: The Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints.

Here is a list of the rest of the reporting dates for rookies and veterans, per the NFL's operations office:

July 19

Chicago Bears -- veterans

Detroit Lions -- rookies

July 22

Arizona Cardinals -- rookies

Indianapolis Colts -- rookies

Kansas City Chiefs -- rookies

New England Patriots -- rookies

New York Giants -- rookies

Tennessee Titans -- rookies

July 23

Atlanta Falcons -- rookies

Cincinnati Bengals -- rookies

Los Angeles Rams -- rookies

Oakland Raiders -- rookies

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- rookies

July 24

Denver Broncos -- rookies

Minnesota Vikings -- rookies

New York Jets -- rookies

Pittsburgh Steelers -- rookies

July 25

Buffalo Bills -- full squad

Carolina Panthers -- full squad

Cincinnati Bengals -- veterans

Cleveland Browns -- full squad

Dallas Cowboys -- full squad

Green Bay Packers -- full squad

Houston Texans -- full squad

Indianapolis Colts -- veterans

Jacksonville Jaguars -- veterans

Kansas City Chiefs -- veterans

Los Angeles Rams -- veterans

Miami Dolphins -- veterans

New England Patriots -- veterans

New Orleans Saints -- veterans

New York Giants -- veterans

Philadelphia Eagles -- full squad

Pittsburgh Steelers -- veterans

San Francisco 49ers -- full squad

Seattle Seahawks -- full squad

Tennessee Titans -- veterans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- veterans

Washington Redskins -- full squad

July 26

Atlanta Falcons -- veterans

Detroit Lions -- veterans

New York Jets -- veterans

Oakland Raiders -- veterans

July 27

Arizona Cardinals -- veterans

Denver Broncos -- veterans

Los Angeles Chargers -- full squad

Minnesota Vikings -- veterans