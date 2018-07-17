Ricky Seals-Jones arrested on misdemeanor charges

The same day that Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was suspended five games after pleading guilty to an extreme DUI, we find out another member of the organization was arrested over the weekend.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct/disruptive behavior and criminal trespassing in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday, police confirmed to NFL.com.

According to the police report, Seals-Jones allegedly tried to enter the W Hotel to use the restroom. An employee informed him that based on the time, the hotel only allows guests of the hotel inside.

Seals-Jones allegedly moved a rope blocking an entrance to Sushi Roku and he was denied inside the hotel again. He told police he attempted to walk past the hotel staff because he had to go to the bathroom badly.

An employee told police Seals-Jones became combative and allegedly "one hand shoved him in the shoulder area."

Seals-Jones was held down by the hotel security until police arrived on the scene. Officers said he appeared to be intoxicated. He was processed and released less than two hours later.

The Cardinals released this statement:

"The team is aware of the incident over the weekend involving Ricky Seals-Jones. While the legal process remains on-going, we will refrain from commenting further at this time."

Seals-Jones was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017. As a rookie, he caught 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.