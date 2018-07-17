Cardinals suspend GM Steve Keim five weeks for DUI

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that the organization has suspended general manager Steve Keim for five weeks after he pleaded guilty to extreme DUI following his July 4 arrest. Keim has also been fined $200,000.

"As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable," the Cardinals said in a statement. "While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them.

"Those who work within the National Football League -- particularly those in leadership positions -- bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that."

"Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family," Keim added in a statement released by the team. "I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior."

Keim signed a contract extension in February, keeping him in Arizona through 2022.

