NFL players react to ‘Top 100 Players of 2018’

  • By Nick Toney
All hail Tom Brady, king of the 'Top 100 Players' list for the third time.

This year's 'NFL Top 100 Players' list was about more than just the quarterback at the top, though.

Five rookies made the cut, including Alvin Kamara (20), Kareem Hunt (33), Deshaun Watson (50), Leonard Fournette (58), and Marshon Lattimore (82). And over one-third of the list were first-time nominees -- that includes Carson Wentz and 36 other fresh faces.

It's cool to see the respect the league has for Brady. It's just as cool to see the other 99 players react as they make their way up the charts.

Here are some of the best tweets, posts, and comments from this year's 'NFL Top 100 Players of 2018' reveal:

Le'Veon Bell

Tony Jefferson

Jalen Ramsey:

 

Lane Johnson:

Antonio Brown

Todd Gurley

Philadelphia Eagles

Calais Campbell

Mike Daniels

Alvin Kamara

D'Angelo Henderson

Jacksonville Jaguars

