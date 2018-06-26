NFL players react to ‘Top 100 Players of 2018’

All hail Tom Brady, king of the 'Top 100 Players' list for the third time.
This year's 'NFL Top 100 Players' list was about more than just the quarterback at the top, though.
Five rookies made the cut, including Alvin Kamara (20), Kareem Hunt (33), Deshaun Watson (50), Leonard Fournette (58), and Marshon Lattimore (82). And over one-third of the list were first-time nominees -- that includes Carson Wentz and 36 other fresh faces.
It's cool to see the respect the league has for Brady. It's just as cool to see the other 99 players react as they make their way up the charts.
Here are some of the best tweets, posts, and comments from this year's 'NFL Top 100 Players of 2018' reveal:
Le'Veon Bell
top 5? humbled, but not satisfied...I appreciate all my peers that I play with and against...much love ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/6FrDkSNn3câ Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 26, 2018
Tony Jefferson
I just don't understand the top 100. Weddle & Suggs been going to pro bowl after pro bowl.. how do they not make it? Should Especially be in front of people who didn't even play half the year? ï¿½ï¿½ I'm just saying if you're going to do the list do it right.â Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) June 26, 2018
Jalen Ramsey:
Lane Johnson:
.@cj_wentz is just getting started! Just wait... #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/cXHG1Q75fvâ Lane Johnson (@Lanejohnson65) June 26, 2018
Antonio Brown
Todd Gurley
Philadelphia Eagles
When you make the highest debut in #NFLTop100 history. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/06qLXIu1dsâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 26, 2018
Calais Campbell
Mike Daniels
I am extremely thankful to have made the #NFLTop100 for the third year in a row! There's no doubt in my mind that I'm going to climb back up the ladder this season pic.twitter.com/FX8qtA19Nmâ Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) May 1, 2018
Alvin Kamara
D'Angelo Henderson
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/wI1O1pUsuJâ De'Angelo Henderson (@DHenderson31) June 26, 2018
Jacksonville Jaguars
So @jalenramsey is at number 17...? #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/fk15zXBjbrâ #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 19, 2018