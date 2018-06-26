NFL players react to ‘Top 100 Players of 2018’

All hail Tom Brady, king of the 'Top 100 Players' list for the third time.

This year's 'NFL Top 100 Players' list was about more than just the quarterback at the top, though.

Five rookies made the cut, including Alvin Kamara (20), Kareem Hunt (33), Deshaun Watson (50), Leonard Fournette (58), and Marshon Lattimore (82). And over one-third of the list were first-time nominees -- that includes Carson Wentz and 36 other fresh faces.

It's cool to see the respect the league has for Brady. It's just as cool to see the other 99 players react as they make their way up the charts.

Here are some of the best tweets, posts, and comments from this year's 'NFL Top 100 Players of 2018' reveal:

Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell

top 5? humbled, but not satisfied...I appreciate all my peers that I play with and against...much love pic.twitter.com/6FrDkSNn3c â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 26, 2018

Tony Jefferson

Tony Jefferson

I just don't understand the top 100. Weddle & Suggs been going to pro bowl after pro bowl.. how do they not make it? Should Especially be in front of people who didn't even play half the year? I'm just saying if you're going to do the list do it right. â Tony Jefferson (@_tonyjefferson) June 26, 2018

Jalen Ramsey:

Lane Johnson:

Antonio Brown

Todd Gurley

Philadelphia Eagles

Calais Campbell

Mike Daniels

Mike Daniels

I am extremely thankful to have made the #NFLTop100 for the third year in a row! There's no doubt in my mind that I'm going to climb back up the ladder this season pic.twitter.com/FX8qtA19Nm â Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) May 1, 2018

Alvin Kamara

D'Angelo Henderson

Jacksonville Jaguars