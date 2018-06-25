Malcolm Mitchell ready for training camp? 'We'll see'

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell didn't do much during the offseason workout program as he continues to rehabilitate from a knee injury that cost him the 2017 season.

When it comes to the recovery process ahead of training camp, Mitchell told Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald on Saturday "I'm good" when asked about his knee during an appearance in Stoneham, Massachusetts, to promote education and literacy to a group of local youth football players.

As for being ready when the Patriots kick off training camp on July 26, Mitchell left his status up in the air.

"We'll see," Mitchell told the Boston Herald.

The Patriots will have a revamped wide receiver corps this season after losing Danny Amendola during free agency before trading Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams during the draft.

The Patriots likely wouldn't mind having Mitchell back on the field as a full participant sooner than later considering Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension, which Edelman is scheduled to appeal Monday.

A healthy Mitchell showed promise in 2016, finishing the regular season with 32 catches for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He capped off his rookie campaign with six catches for 70 yards in the Super Bowl LI, including five catches during the Patriots' furious fourth-quarter comeback en route to a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons.