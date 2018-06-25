Julian Edelman's appeal hearing scheduled for Monday

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's appeal hearing for his performance-enhancing substances suspension is scheduled for Monday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

ESPN, which first reported Edelman's hearing date, says the 32-year-old has obtained outside counsel to assist him in his appeal.

After the impending four-game suspension was reported during Patriots minicamp earlier this month, the veteran wide receiver apologized for what happened, adding he didn't know how he failed the test.

"I am very sorry -- I don't know what happened," Edelman wrote on his Instagram story on June. "I've taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened."

Edelman missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL during a preseason tilt. He took part in the Patriots' offseason program and was on the field during mandatory minicamp.

If the suspension holds, Edelman will miss the Patriots' first four regular-season games against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Unless the suspension is dissolved or reduced, Edelman would make his 2018 debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4.

Regardless of the appeal outcome, Edelman will remain eligible to take part in training camp and play in all Patriots preseason games.