Julian Edelman issues statement after failed PED test

  • By Kevin Patra
New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has responded to reports that he's facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances.

"I am very sorry -- I don't know what happened," Edelman wrote on his Instagram story on Friday. "I've taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened. I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans. As this matter is being appealed, I can't say anymore but no matter what, I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world."

We won't get into the semantics of a player saying he's "sorry" while simultaneously appealing the act for which he is apologizing for allegedly committing.

If the suspension holds, Edelman will miss the Patriots' first four regular-season games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins.

The 32-year-old missed the entire 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL during a preseason tilt. If Edelman loses his appeal, he would still be eligible to participate in training camp practices and preseason games.

