Frank Reich 'really excited' about Colts' tight ends

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich knows a thing or two about the tight end position.

Before joining the Colts, Reich spent two seasons as an offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, where he had tight ends Zach Ertz, Trey Burton and Brent Celek, among others.

Reich now has a formidable one-two punch with Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron, so it comes as no surprise the head coach is thrilled with what he has to work with.

"I'm really excited about our tight end group," Reich told reporters on the last day of mandatory minicamp, via Andrew Walker of the Colts' official website. "I obviously knew Jack. I knew what a good player Jack was. But getting him and Ebron together has been good."

Doyle earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after an 80-catch season in 2017, while Ebron joined the Colts on a two-year deal during free agency in March.

Doyle and Ebron bring different skill sets to the table for the Colts' offense.

The 6-foot-6, 262-pound Doyle comes off a Pro Bowl season after producing career highs in catches (80) and yards receiving (690). Doyle, who averages 8.5 yards per catch on his career, could serve as the safety valve.

Ebron, who measures 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, provides a little more explosion and averages 11.1 yards per catch on his career. Ebron is also primed to play the role of Ertz, who is a focal point in the Eagles' offense.

Outside of Doyle and Ebron, the Colts have Erik Swoope, Darrell Daniels, Ross Travis and Mo Alie-Cox battling for roster spots.

And Reich appears pleased with the collective group ahead of training camp.

"The depth at tight end, the rest of those tight ends, really, I think have looked good," Reich told reporters. "I think we could go position by position and show the positives, but I think the tight end group is one. Getting to know those guys who I hadn't known before, there's some talent there."