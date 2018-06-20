James Harrison performs his craziest workout yet

When you're James Harrison, simply benching 300 pounds doesn't cut it.

What's a former All-Pro linebacker to do? Add resistance bands to dumbbells, of course.

Remember: This 40-year-old man is retired from the game. He's still working out like a maniac.

Go ahead and tack that on to Harrison's Greatest Workouts list. Like the time he played volleyball with a medicine ball. Or the time he pushed this sled from hell. Or the time he threaded each weight with its own resistance band and...

You get the point.

James Harrison doesn't want to shove it in your face, but he's stronger than you'll ever be.