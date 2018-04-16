Watch James Harrison's craziest workouts

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 16, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. After 15 seasons in the NFL, veteran LB James Harrison announced his retirement this morning.

However, that doesn't mean Harrison is just taking it easy -- in fact, he hit the gym this a.m. Check out a compilation of his intense workouts below.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Apr 16, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

2. The Fresno State Bulldogs were surprised by Marshawn Lynch at their spring game on Saturday.

Word is Beast Mode even wanted to get in on the action.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch played for Jeff Tedford at Cal. Here's Coach Tedford on Lynch showing up at Fresno State's spring preview Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/aZw3m8hWl5 â Andrew Marden (@andrewmarden) April 14, 2018

3. Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins sounds like he's been watching a lot of sci-fi this offseason.

Iâm a whole different species im convince im not a human never was im more like a advance reptilian solar being Iâm very powerful itâs kinda scares me lol... ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â King me (@sammywatkins) April 14, 2018

4. Antonio Brown's dad, Eddie Brown, had his jersey retired in Albany on Saturday.

Pops night in Albany Nyc !! Legacy 1st Jersey Retirement #17 PopBrown A lot of Real Estate a lot of grabs Touchdown Brown pic.twitter.com/F2bsoQUQIC â Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 15, 2018

Eddie Brown played for the Arena Football League's Albany Firebirds from 1994 to 2000, winning AFL MVP in 1994 and an ArenaBowl championship in 1999.