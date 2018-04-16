Watch James Harrison's craziest workouts

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for April 16, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. After 15 seasons in the NFL, veteran LB James Harrison announced his retirement this morning.

However, that doesn't mean Harrison is just taking it easy -- in fact, he hit the gym this a.m. Check out a compilation of his intense workouts below.

2. The Fresno State Bulldogs were surprised by Marshawn Lynch at their spring game on Saturday.

Word is Beast Mode even wanted to get in on the action.

3. Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins sounds like he's been watching a lot of sci-fi this offseason.

4. Antonio Brown's dad, Eddie Brown, had his jersey retired in Albany on Saturday.

Eddie Brown played for the Arena Football League's Albany Firebirds from 1994 to 2000, winning AFL MVP in 1994 and an ArenaBowl championship in 1999.

