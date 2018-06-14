Christian Hackenberg visiting New England Patriots

After spending less than a month in Oakland, free agent QB Christian Hackenberg is visiting the New England Patriots today, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

ESPN first reported the visit.

The former Penn State QB cleared waivers on Wednesday after the Raiders waived Hackenberg one day earlier. Oakland acquired him from the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick on May 22.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden described the situation as "unfortunate" and blamed the 2011 collective bargaining agreement that restricts the number of offseason workout programs and the intensity at the workouts.

"Everybody is an expert out there on Hackenberg and thinks he can't play," Gruden told the media after the third and final day of Oakland's minicamp, per ESPN.com. "It's unfortunate, this whole collective [bargaining agreement]. How do you develop a quarterback? I don't know how you do it.

"[Hackenberg] has been working on changing his stroke, his passing motion, and I think he did that. We just didn't have enough reps to take a good look at him. Since we were further along the road with some of our other guys, we didn't have the space."

New England's quarterback arsenal currently consists of Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and rookie seventh-round pick Danny Etling, and while the Patriots are not expected to sign Hackenberg, he remains an option going forward, according to Garafolo.

In other Patriots news, Pro Bowl FB James Develin agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $3.8 million with a $600,000 signing bonus, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Develin has been with the Patriots since 2012.