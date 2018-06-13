Vikings WR Stefon Diggs will let contract 'handle itself'

The Vikings' salary-cap specialists were just getting started when they handed quarterback Kirk Cousins $84 million in full guarantees at the start of the league year.

They have since signed middle linebacker Eric Kendricks to a $50 million extension, leaving Pro Bowl off-ball linebacker Anthony Barr, talented edge rusher Danielle Hunter and star receiver Stefon Diggs as the three core players in need of new deals.

Whereas Barr skipped a portion of voluntary OTAs last month, Diggs is content to bide his time until an agreement is reached.

Due to earn $1.907 million in the final year of his rookie contract, the former fifth-round draft pick was asked Wednesday if there is a timeline for a new contract.

"No, considering the fact that this is a business and there's a lot going on being part of an organization and understanding that," Diggs told PFT Live's Mike Florio. "There's a lot of pieces to the puzzle to make it work and being a small portion of it I'm definitely just sitting back and just working each and every day. I let that stuff kind of handle itself. I have people for that that'll handle it the best way you're supposed to.

"For me just coming in and working every day, because aside from any type of contract or anything conversation wise, I'm trying to win. More importantly, I want to win games and I want to have success. That's all I'm really concerned about."

Although Diggs has been overshadowed by Pro Bowl wideout Adam Thielen the past two years, he's been an effective playmaker in his own right. As evidenced by his electrifying game-winning touchdown versus the Saints in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, he's emerged as one of the league's most dangerous downfield weapons.

Diggs ranked No. 1 among all NFL wide receivers last season in Next Gen Stats' tight-window rating and Pro Football Focus' contested-catch efficiency.

The one knock on Diggs is that he's a slightly built receiver who has missed time in each of the last two seasons due to nagging injuries.

It will be interesting to see which of Minnesota's impending free agents is deemed the highest priority. If the Vikings want to avoid a franchise-tag conundrum next offseason, they will be negotiating with the representatives for Diggs, Barr and Hunter in the next month or so before camps open in late July.