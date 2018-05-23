Cowboys guard Zack Martin not present for OTAs

Numerous high-profile players around the league are skipping voluntary organized team activities.

Now, it is time to include one of the NFL's top offensive linemen.

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, a two-time All-Pro selection, is not present for the team's OTAs, coach Jason Garrett said. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Martin, who has also been named to three Pro Bowls, enters the final year of his contract and will earn a base salary of $9.3 million.

Garrett confirmed that Martin's contract situation has spurred his absence from OTAs.

"We've had really good conversations about this," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday. "I know there's ongoing dialogue between him and his representatives and the Joneses about getting his contract done. He's one of the best players we have. He represents everything we want, but there is a business side to this that both sides are working toward."

It is not uncommon for players to skip the voluntary OTAs while angling for a new contract, and Martin joins a long list of notable NFL players, including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, to take the approach this offseason.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys will hold a three-day minicamp on June 12-14, and Martin will be required to attend regardless of contract status or face a fine.