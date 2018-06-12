Randy Gregory met with Roger Goodell on Tuesday

Less than a month after applying for NFL reinstatement, suspended Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has an audience with the Commissioner.

Gregory met Tuesday with Roger Goodell for his official reinstatement hearing, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported, via sources informed of the situation.

All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee was among the teammates offering character statements, testifying that Gregory has earned another opportunity, Slater added.

The Cowboys' 2015 second-round draft pick has been suspended three times, including last year's season-long ban for violating the NFL's Policy for Substances of Abuse.

In addition to undergoing counseling, the 25-year-old has spent more than six weeks in intensive drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

"Talking to people close to the situation," Slater explained, "they tell me he's passed a number of drug tests over the last couple of years. He's also been able to maintain and he wants to rejoin this Cowboys organization, something that he has been incredible committed to."

If Goodell clears Gregory for a return in time for next month's training camp, Dallas' coaching staff will have to figure out how to utilize a talented but enigmatic pass rusher with one sack in 14 career NFL games.