Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski not slated to be at OTAs

After attending a mandatory three-day minicamp last week, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are back to volunteering.

Brady and Gronkowski are not expected to be present for the Patriots' final days of voluntary organized team activities this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The two players previously skipped the voluntary OTA portion of the offseason workout program.

Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on April 18 that Brady is hopeful for a new contract ahead of the 2018 regular season. Brady, who has two years remaining on his current deal, is slated to earn a base salary of $14 million in 2018.

Gronkowski also has two years remaining on his current deal, which pays a base salary of $8 million in 2018. NFL Network's James Palmer reported on May 21 the two sides are working on a contract restructure.