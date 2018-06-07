Dion Jordan out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery

The Seattle Seahawks have a good news, bad news scenario on defensive end Dion Jordan.

Coach Pete Carroll revealed Thursday that Jordan underwent offseason knee surgery, which was categorized as a cleanup, and will be out 6-8 weeks, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Jordan, who signed a $1.9 million restricted free-agent tender in April, being down represents the bad news. The projected timetable of his recover, however, lands squarely at or near the start of training camp in late July, so the Seahawks should have Jordan available before the regular season.

The Seahawks currently possess depth behind Jordan to last through mandatory minicamp on June 12-14.

Rookie defensive end Jacob Martin, Seattle's sixth-round pick, has received work with the first-team defense in Jordan's place during organized team activies, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reported.