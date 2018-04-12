Restricted FA Dion Jordan re-signs with Seahawks

Former No. 3 overall draft pick Dion Jordan is returning to Seattle for another season.

The restricted free agent signed his $1.9 million tender Thursday, the Seahawks announced.

Jordan, 28, is poised for an increased role after closing out last season with a career-high four sacks in five games. His impressive showing in limited down snaps down the stretch has been cited as a contributing factor in the team's decision to trade star pass rusher Michael Bennett.

"He can be a legitimate factor," coach Pete Carroll said, via the team's website, after the season. "... He just has a really unproven background and there is not much to go on there, so we're having to piece it together with the few plays that we've got. But he made some real positive overtures and he's an exciting prospect for us. Really exciting prospect."

General manager John Schneider echoed that sentiment at the Annual League Meeting late last month, telling reporters that Jordan is "a real big deal for us, because he played real well when he was out there."

A disappointing draft bust in Miami, Jordan will have his best opportunity to date for a career turnaround.