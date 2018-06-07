Zach Ertz: Carson Wentz throwing with the 'same zip'

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson refuses to suggest Carson Wentz is ahead of schedule in his rehab. Every other indicator insinuates the QB is in front of pace about six months after tearing his ACL and LCL.

Taking part in 7-on-7 drills this week is a notable step in the rehab process. As significant: the strength at which Wentz can sling the pigskin. Anecdotally, the quarterback is back to himself in that regard.

"The ball has the same zip, if not more," Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said Wednesday, via the Philly Daily News. "It's definitely coming."

While we've seen quarterbacks overcompensate to injuries by changing their arm mechanics, Wentz having familiar heat on his throws suggests a solid leg base from which he's tossing.

"The arm is alive," Ertz said, "I'll tell you that much."

By all accounts from organized team activities, Wentz is on a positive track to possibly return for Week 1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Wentz is running at just over 90 percent at this stage.

There was also football to discuss here in Philly today. Carson Wentz continues to show he has a shot to be back Week 1. Last week, he seemed to be running about 90 percent speed straight ahead. I'm dialing that up a few ticks after watching him today. pic.twitter.com/PnBRGK1pNg â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 6, 2018

The starting quarterback looked mobile enough at this stage moving laterally in this fun drill:

"The dude's a hard worker," center Jason Kelce said. "He comes in here every single day, and he's been like that the moment he stepped in this building. To say that I would be surprised by him being ahead of schedule, I don't think is accurate."