Eagles QB Carson Wentz cleared for 7-on-7 work

Carson Wentz's rehab continues to be on the fast track.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Wentz has been cleared for 7-on-7 work this week at organized team activities.

Pederson called the 7-on-7 drills a "controlled environment" where the Eagles can monitor Wentz's progress.

The quarterback suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 10. Wentz taking part in more than individual drills less than six months later speaks to the expedient pace of his recovery.

Pederson declined to say whether Wentz was ahead of schedule, but having the QB on the field before next week's mandatory minicamp seems like a great sign. The pace of his rehab also underscores the QB's confidence he'll be ready when the Eagles kick off Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eagles likely will be cautious with their starting quarterback ahead of training camp but signs are getting stronger that the 2017 MVP candidate could be ready to start the season.