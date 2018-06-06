Deion Sanders: Cowboys should bring Dez Bryant back

Dez Bryant remains unsigned since the Dallas Cowboys released the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in April.

Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, however, believes the Cowboys should bring Bryant home.

"Let's just apologize and say, 'Dez, I'm sorry. I made a mistake. Come on back,'" Sanders said during a Tuesday guest appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "You didn't know Jason Witten was getting ready to [retire]. You didn't know this knucklehead [Terrance Williams] was getting ready to do what he did [when he] got out of the car and [ran] out of the Lamborghini. Who leaves the scene of a crime with a Lamborghini? Let bygones be bygones, bring the dude back and let's move on."

The Ravens courted Bryant shortly after his release in Dallas, but the wide receiver elected to not sign, a situation Bryant later said he didn't regret.

Since then, the free-agent market for his services has been relatively quiet as teams around the league enter the final phase of the offseason workout program before taking a break ahead of training camps.

Bryant has taken a deliberate approach to free agency, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport recently reported the eighth-year pro isn't expected to sign with a team before late July.

Meanwhile, Sanders appeared to fully understand why Bryant remains a free agent.

"You have two situations here: Do I go somewhere where I can get this money, or do I go somewhere where I can win?" Sanders said. "At this stage in Dez's career, winning and money aren't going to travel together, so you have to figure out which one is the most important to you."

Whether a signing results in a return to Dallas remains to be seen, but the Cowboys could make sense given Williams' situation.

The Cowboys currently have $11.4 million in available salary-cap space.