Dez Bryant not expected to sign before late July

Six weeks after his release from the Dallas Cowboys, a deliberate Dez Bryant is still looking for a new NFL home.

Don't expect that to change anytime soon.

After speaking with sources close to the free-agent wide receiver's situation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Bryant is not expected to sign until at least the opening of training camps in late July.

"It's not that he has not received interest. He has," Rapoport explained on Friday's edition of NFL Up to the Minute. "He's received several phone calls from teams wanting to sign him.

"It's more Dez Bryant wanting to make sure he has a perfect fit, a winning organization and a team willing to do a one-year prove-it deal. That's what the Ravens did not do. It's what he wanted, and until a perfect team -- and it doesn't seem like there's a ton of perfect teams out there -- he's content waiting it out."

As Rapoport alluded, Bryant rejected in April a multi-year offer from the Ravens that would have rivaled Michael Crabtree's three-year, $21 million deal.

Barring a major injury that leaves an interested team short-handed at his position, Bryant is unlikely to take the field in time for mandatory minicamps in the coming weeks.