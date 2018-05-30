Stephen Jones isn't sure why Dez Bryant hasn't signed

The market for Dez Bryant remains quiet almost seven weeks after the Dallas Cowboys released the receiver.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said NFL teams have asked him and Dallas coaches about Bryant, and he's not sure why the wideout remains unsigned.

"I am sure Dez is being thoughtful," Jones said on Tuesday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I don't know the details as to why he hasn't picked a home. I am sure he is being very thoughtful about it. I am sure he has good people talking to him too. I am sure at the end of the day he is being thoughtful about what his next steps should be. I am sure he is working hard. No one is rooting for Dez more than we are."

Bryant recently stated on Instagram his desire to play for the San Francisco 49ers before his post was quickly deleted. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Bryant is unlikely to get that wish, as the Niners like the current makeup of their wideout group.

Jones said whichever team signs Bryant will be getting a motivated player.

"You know at the [NFL owners] meetings I have had different conversations about him," Jones said. "At the Competition Committee meeting, some of the coaches there speak to it. I'm sure other coaches have called our coaches and wanted input on him. The greatest thing about Dez is he is a fierce competitor. I think he is now more driven and more competitive than he has ever been. We wish him nothing but the best."