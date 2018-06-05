Sam Bradford primed for more work in minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals have held back on quarterback Sam Bradford during organized team activities.

Bradford dealt with a knee injury in 2017, so nobody will fault for Arizona for playing it safe.

The Cardinals' approach with Bradford, however, will change once the three-day minicamp kicks off on June 12-14.

"[It'd be] more of a team setting, really trying to give him different looks from a blitz standpoint, also two-minute [offense]," coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday, via the Cardinals' official website. "Today was a good day in terms of an operational day for us, and he didn't get any of that work. Next week, those are some of the things we are trying to get him in the mix."

Arizona used a first-round pick on Josh Rosen during April's draft and Rosen has impressed during the early stages of OTAs.

But Bradford currently projects as the starter. By holding back Bradford during OTAs, the quarterback was able to rest and the Cardinals are happy where he is physically and mentally ahead of minicamp.

"I think he's on schedule," Wilks said, via the team's website. "He feels real confident right now with how his knee feels. Again, we are doing a great job in-house with the trainers and strength and conditioning coach and getting him where he needs to be. I think from a mental standpoint, he's feeling pretty good."

Whether Bradford can stay healthy is the biggest question.

The Cardinals felt good enough about Bradford's health to sign him a two-year deal during free agency. But the veteran's career has been marred by injuries, and he has played a full 16-game schedule just twice in his career since entering the league in 2010.