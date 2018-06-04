Jerry Rice, Tom Brady remember 49ers great Clark

The NFL community mourned Monday the passing of San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark, who died at the age of 61 following a battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.
Clark's Niners teammate Jerry Rice, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and other NFL players remembered the Niners great on social media.
Iâm heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwightâs friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark.â Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018
Love you bro Dwight Clark!! RIPâ jerryrice (@JerryRice) June 4, 2018
Dwight Clark was one of my idols growing up in San Mateo. I was lucky enough to be at the game where my hero Joe Montana perfectly placed the game winning throw/catch to Dwight in the corner of the end zone to beat the cowboys in the 1981 season. I was 4 years old and cried to my parents the entire first half because I couldnât see the field when the grown ups would stand and scream for the 49ers. I got a chance to meet him when we happened to share the same orthodontist in San Mateo and I sabotaged one of his visits just to meet him and shake his hand. He was incredibly gracious to me that day as a young boy. And I never forgot the impact he made on me as all of our heroes do. I am sad tonight hearing of his passing of ALS but I know he is now resting and at peace finally after many years valiantly fighting such a terrible disease. Thank you for the great memories and RIP! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½
Really saddened by the loss of Dwight Clark. He was so much more than a football player. He was so kind and happy. Such a pure human spirit. Our hearts are with his family.â Joe Staley (@jstaley74) June 4, 2018
RIP #DwightClark & thank you for the memorable moments you made for the @49ers community. #87â Marquise Goodwin (@flashg88dwin) June 4, 2018
So sad,â deuce mcallister (@dmcallister26) June 4, 2018
Bless his family and the 49er fan base https://t.co/jytr5xwhSp
RIP Dwight Clark. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) June 4, 2018
