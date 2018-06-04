Around the NFL  

 

 

Jerry Rice, Tom Brady remember 49ers great Clark

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
The NFL community mourned Monday the passing of San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark, who died at the age of 61 following a battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Clark's Niners teammate Jerry Rice, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and other NFL players remembered the Niners great on social media.

Dwight Clark was one of my idols growing up in San Mateo. I was lucky enough to be at the game where my hero Joe Montana perfectly placed the game winning throw/catch to Dwight in the corner of the end zone to beat the cowboys in the 1981 season. I was 4 years old and cried to my parents the entire first half because I couldnât see the field when the grown ups would stand and scream for the 49ers. I got a chance to meet him when we happened to share the same orthodontist in San Mateo and I sabotaged one of his visits just to meet him and shake his hand. He was incredibly gracious to me that day as a young boy. And I never forgot the impact he made on me as all of our heroes do. I am sad tonight hearing of his passing of ALS but I know he is now resting and at peace finally after many years valiantly fighting such a terrible disease. Thank you for the great memories and RIP! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½

