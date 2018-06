Jerry Rice, Tom Brady remember 49ers great Clark

The NFL community mourned Monday the passing of San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark, who died at the age of 61 following a battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Clark's Niners teammate Jerry Rice, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and other NFL players remembered the Niners great on social media.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

Love you bro Dwight Clark!! RIP — jerryrice (@JerryRice) June 4, 2018

Really saddened by the loss of Dwight Clark. He was so much more than a football player. He was so kind and happy. Such a pure human spirit. Our hearts are with his family. — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) June 4, 2018

So sad,

Bless his family and the 49er fan base https://t.co/jytr5xwhSp — deuce mcallister (@dmcallister26) June 4, 2018