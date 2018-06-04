Jerry Rice, Tom Brady remember 49ers great Clark

The NFL community mourned Monday the passing of San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark, who died at the age of 61 following a battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Clark's Niners teammate Jerry Rice, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and other NFL players remembered the Niners great on social media.

Iâm heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwightâs friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. â Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

Love you bro Dwight Clark!! RIP â jerryrice (@JerryRice) June 4, 2018

Really saddened by the loss of Dwight Clark. He was so much more than a football player. He was so kind and happy. Such a pure human spirit. Our hearts are with his family. â Joe Staley (@jstaley74) June 4, 2018

So sad,

Bless his family and the 49er fan base https://t.co/jytr5xwhSp â deuce mcallister (@dmcallister26) June 4, 2018