Clay Matthews hit by line drive in charity softball game

  • By Nick Shook
A charity softball game took a serious turn Saturday when Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews took a line drive to the face.

Matthews, who was pitching to Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game, was slow to react to the ball, which Patrick hit directly back to him. As seen in this video tweeted by WBAY-TV's Dave Schroeder, Matthews didn't have time to deflect the ball, which appeared to strike him in the nose.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Matthews was headed to the emergency room and the belief is he suffered a broken nose, though he's going through a full examination just to be sure.

