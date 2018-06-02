Clay Matthews hit by line drive in charity softball game

A charity softball game took a serious turn Saturday when Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews took a line drive to the face.

Matthews, who was pitching to Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game, was slow to react to the ball, which Patrick hit directly back to him. As seen in this video tweeted by WBAY-TV's Dave Schroeder, Matthews didn't have time to deflect the ball, which appeared to strike him in the nose.

Packers LB Clay Matthews takes a liner off the face pitching in the charity softball game at Fox Cities Stadium. Immediately left the field. Hope he's ok @WBAY pic.twitter.com/29aTvXkIc5 â Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) June 2, 2018

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Matthews was headed to the emergency room and the belief is he suffered a broken nose, though he's going through a full examination just to be sure.

