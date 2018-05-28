Robert Griffin III: Lamar Jackson pick not 'a shot at me'

When the Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson, the immediate reaction was Ozzie Newsome used his final first-round pick as an NFL general manager to find Joe Flacco's heir apparent.

But what did Jackson's selection mean for Robert Griffin III's chances of remaining on the roster and playing as Flacco's backup?

"When they drafted Lamar, I didn't look at it as a shot at me or a shot at Joe," Griffin told USA Today's Mike Jones. "It was 'OK, Lamar is coming in here, and it's our job to help him learn the offense and help him compete.' So, for me, my job is to show them that I'm an asset to the team and not a detriment."

Jackson's addition to the Ravens' roster certainly clouds Griffin's future with the team. Although he shared second-team snaps in organized team activities with Jackson last week, per Jones, he was limited at certain times to only a handful of throws while splitting time with Josh Woodrum, who's more or less considered a camp arm.

Griffin appears open to the idea of being a potential mentor for Jackson given their similar playing styles, but does he see his NFL future residing outside of Baltimore?

"One [reporter] asked me if I was trying to showcase for other teams," Griffin said. "No, my focus is, 'I'm a Baltimore Raven. I'm showcasing to them that this is where I'm supposed to be.'"

Griffin understands he's facing steep odds at resurrecting his once promising NFL career. Numerous injuries, disappointing seasons in Washington and Cleveland and a year outside of football made the Ravens' decision to sign Griffin one of the more surprising free-agent moves of the offseason. Still, Griffin is confident he can make the second phase of his career a success no matter who he might be competing with for snaps.

"I look at myself as an old, young guy," Griffin said. "I'm 28, so I'm still young. But I've been around the block. I feel like the chips have been stacked against me numerous times throughout my life -- not just my career. The biggest thing I learned last year was, whatever your first instinct is to do when you are faced with an obstacle, when you face a challenge in life, that's who you are.

"I feel like I'm a fighter. My first instinct is to continue to keep swinging, continue to keep trying, perfect my craft as best I can."