Rams' Sean McVay giddy over Brandin Cooks' speed

It's safe to say Brandin Cooks has made a strong first impression on his new coach.

The Rams' official Twitter account caught a candid Sean McVay at this week's practices, offering giddy praise for the speedy wideout acquired from the Patriots in an early April trade.

A sample of McVay's plaudits, whispered in reverential tones with assistant coaches:

How fast is Brandin Cooks? Is that awesome?

How about how fast Cooks looked on that strike?

How about how fast Cooks is? Is that awesome? Oh, gosh.

After one season with Tom Brady, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots didn't view Cooks as a true No. 1 receiver. The Rams simply need him to fill Sammy Watkins' role, using his speed to threaten defenses deep and draw coverage away from Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Todd Gurley and the tight ends.

McVay has long held a high opinion of Cooks' talent, insisting the 2013 Biletnikoff Award winner "fits in any system because he can play ball."

The Rams were so impressed by Cooks, as a matter of fact, that they tried to trade for him last offseason, only to be outbid by the Patriots.

While the organization was unwilling to meet Watkins' lofty contract demands prior to free agency, there's reason to believe Cooks will be hauling in Jared Goff's passes for a number of years.

The Rams plan to sign their new field-stretcher to an extension before the start of the season, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported last month.

Judging by the tenor of McVay's running commentary, that pay day could be right around the corner.