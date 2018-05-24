Bills WR Zay Jones out for spring after knee surgery

A thin Buffalo Bills receiving corps lost another pass-catcher for the balance of the offseason.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Zay Jones underwent knee surgery last week and will be out the rest of the spring.

"At this point, we aren't concerned this injury will jeopardize his season," McDermott added, noting there is no further timetable.

Jones, a 2017 second-round pick, showed the briefest of flashes in the middle of his rookie campaign, but was wholly inconsistent, struggling through Year 1. He compiled just 27 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

The knee surgery is the latest in a disappointing offseason for the 23-year-old wideout. He underwent shoulder surgery in January. In March, he was arrested on a bizarre felony vandalism charge that was later dropped.

Even if Jones returns for the 2018 season, the Bills' receiving corps is a hodgepodge of question marks, led by Kelvin Benjamin, Jones, Andre Holmes, Kaelin Clay, Jeremy Kerley, Brandon Reilly and Rod Streater, among others. It's not exactly the group to make life easier for first-round quarterback Josh Allen.