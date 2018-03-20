Bills' Zay Jones arrested on felony vandalism charge

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested on a felony vandalism charge in Los Angeles on Monday night, police confirmed to NFL.com.

Los Angeles Police Dept. officers were called to a residential building in downtown L.A. after Jones allegedly broke a window and glass door at an establishment, police said.

Police said Tuesday Jones remains in custody and is receiving treatment for his injuries at the Los Angeles County Jail hospital ward.

The Bills issued the following statement regarding Jones' arrest: "We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones. We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment."

