Saquon Barkley, Derrius Guice will lead rookie running backs

Measurements: 6-foot, 233 pounds, 9 1/2-inch hands, 41-inch vertical jump, 29 reps on the bench press, 4.4-second 40-yard dash.



Drafted: Round 1, No. 2 overall.



Barkley is the best skill player I've graded since 1960, with Bo Jackson being the second-best. Everything about him, statistically speaking, is encouraging. He reminds me a lot of Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson -- Barkley has great skills and character and, crucially, great vision, which Bill Parcells thinks is the most important trait in a running back. I remember watching Penn State play Pittsburgh in 2016 and Barkley jumped out like a sore thumb, racking up 85 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards with five total touchdowns (four on the ground, one through the air). And to show he brings it against premier opponents on a big stage, consider his numbers in the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season (249 yards from scrimmage, three touchdowns against USC) or the Fiesta Bowl last season (175 yards from scrimmage, two scores against Washington). He finished his career with outstanding totals of 3,843 rushing yards, 43 rushing touchdowns, 1,195 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. When you talk to Barkley's coaches, they say no one works harder than him. He's a smart player and he'll block the blitzer. Barkley will be an outstanding player in the NFL for many years, barring injury or an unexpected shift in focus, with Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods in his future. And he'll have plenty of opportunity in New York.