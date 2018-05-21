Willie Roaf: Lions OL Frank Ragnow will be a Pro Bowler

Detroit Lions rookie Frank Ragnow provides versatility to play center or guard.

Ragnow, however, will fall under the microscope leading to the start of the regular season given his draft status as the 20th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

While questions remain whether the Lions should have used a first-round pick on Ragnow, don't include Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf among the critics.

Roaf believes Ragnow's flexibility to play more than one position will suit the rookie well in Detroit with potential to earn all-star status sooner than later.

"That will help Frank a lot," Roaf said, via Tom Shanahan of The Detroit Free Press. "He'll be able to move around, but they want to get him where he's striving at one position. Then they want to lock him into that position. I think he can be a Pro Bowler within the next couple of years."

That's high praise, of course, but certainly worth listening to when considering the source of the compliment.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Ragnow capped off his collegiate career by winning The Willie Roaf Award, which is awarded to the top Arkansas high school offensive lineman and the top Arkansas collegiate offensive lineman.

"He'll get stronger and it will translate well with his quickness," Roaf said. "When you have his quickness, feet and balance, you can play multiple positions. He's not only able to play guard or center, he's tall enough he could play tackle if they needed him."

Roaf, the eight overall pick of the 1993 draft, also doesn't buy the argument that the 20th overall pick is too high for a center.

"I think it's always a good thing if you can get a lineman and plug him in for the next five to 10 years," Roaf said. "That's always a great thing for your franchise. I was drafted high; look at my career."

Ragnow projects as a starter for what the Lions hope is an improved offensive.