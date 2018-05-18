Richard Sherman running again as he continues rehab

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman took another step in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The veteran cornerback on Wednesday posted a short video clip on his verified Instagram account, which showed him running roughly 25 yards at the team's training facility.

"Getting there," Sherman said in the post.

Sherman, 30, suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the 2017 season while as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks released Sherman in a salary cap-related move on March 9, but he didn't go long before finding a new home. The 49ers moved quickly and signed Sherman to a three-year deal two days later.

Sherman will continue the rehabilitation process and could be back on the field by training camp. The video of him running during the 49ers' organized team activities offers optimism of his progress.

A healthy Sherman, who has 32 interceptions and 99 passes defensed on his career, will bolster the 49ers' defensive secondary, which finished the 2017 season ranked 22nd in the league (235.2 yards allowed per game) and tied for 24th in touchdowns allowed (27).