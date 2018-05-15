Eagles DE Graham reportedly recovering from surgery

Add another name to the list of Super Bowl champions rehabilitating from surgery.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is expected to miss offseason practices after undergoing surgery to his ankle earlier this month, ESPN.com reported.

Graham went under the knife to speed up the healing process for the Christmas night injury that was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain. He's reportedly aiming for a return at the beginning of training camp in late July.

The 30-year-old joins quarterback Carson Wentz (ACL, LCL), left tackle Jason Peters (ACL), running back Darren Sproles (ACL), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (rotator cuff), middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (Achilles), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back) and defensive end Derek Barnett (sports hernia) as key Philadelphia players recovering from various procedures.

Graham is entering a contract year after sealing the Super Bowl LII victory with a takedown of Tom Brady. He's been one of the league's most unsung pass rushers since joining the starting lineup three years ago, registering 21.5 sacks to go with seven forced fumbles.