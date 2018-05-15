18 for '18: Top Heisman Trophy candidates for 2018

School: Alabama



It's hard to wrap the senses around the fact that one quarterback (Jalen Hurts) led the Crimson Tide to two national championship games, yet another Tide QB (Tagovailoa) will be the stronger Heisman candidate, but here we are. Coach Nick Saban won't announce who will start between Hurts and Tagovailoa -- the title game hero -- for a few more months, but the prediction here is that Tagovailoa not only wins the job, but thrives in it. He's simply the more talented passer of the two, and while his track record is light, he clearly has a flare for the big stage.