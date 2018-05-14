Cowboys' Collins has foot surgery, to return in August

Don't expect to see Maliek Collins until training camp at the earliest.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle underwent surgery Monday to repair the fifth metatarsal on his broken foot.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Collins will start training camp on the physicall unable to perform (PUP) list, but should be back on the field at some point in August.

Collins broke his foot last Thursday during Dallas' offseason conditioning program. It was the second time in just three seasons that the defender has broken his foot. As a rookie, Collins broke his foot in OTAs, an injury that required surgery but didn't force the DT to miss any games.

In 32 career games in Dallas, Collins has logged 7.5 sacks, including five as a rookie.