Dallas Cowboys DT Maliek Collins breaks foot

For the second time in three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive tackle Maliek Collins in the lead up to training camp because of a bum foot.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the big DT, who started 30 of a possible 32 games for Dallas the last two seasons, broke his foot Thursday while participating in the offseason conditioning program. A timeline for the third-year pro is unclear, Rapoport added.

Back in the spring of 2016, Collins suffered a similar injury, breaking his right foot in Cowboys OTAs. The break required surgery, but the former third-round pick was back in time for the start of the regular season.

In 32 career games, Collins has logged 7.5 sacks, including five as a rookie.

Per Rapoport, D-line help could be on the way in Dallas. The Cowboys are having "escalating" contract talks with free-agent DT Terrell McClain, who started alongside Collins on Dallas' D-line in 2016.