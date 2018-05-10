Free agency roundup: Giants waive RB Paul Perkins

Dave Gettleman continued his overhaul of the New York Giants' running back room by jettisoning Paul Perkins on Thursday.

The former 2016 fifth-round pick entered this past season with some hype after a promising rookie year, but injuries limited him to just 11 games, and poor play (2.2 yards per carry) made him expendable when Gettleman decided the position needed change.

The new Giants general manager had a busy offseason moving pieces on New York's RB depth chart, letting Orleans Darkwa walk in free agency, adding former Panthers power back Jonathan Stewart and drafting Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick.

In keeping flashy rookie Wayne Gallman on board, there clearly became no room for Perkins, and Gettleman and the team announced they waived Ben McAdoo's former starting tailback on Thursday afternoon.

Here are other free agency notes we're tracking:

1. The Cowboys could be close to bringing back defensive lineman Terrell McClain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The big DT had a visit with Dallas this week and "contract talks are escalating," Rapoport reported. McClain started 15 games for the Cowboys in 2016 before heading to the Redskins in free agency last season.

2. The Detroit Lions announced they waived running back Tion Green.

3. The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed veteran fullback Derrick Coleman to a one-year deal.

4. Former New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts DT David Parry is visiting the Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.