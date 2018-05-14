Roundup: Tre Boston, Kenny Vaccaro visiting Colts

Might we finally see some movement on the free-agent safety market?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Indianapolis Colts are taking a look at a pair of free agent safeties: Tre Boston and Kenny Vaccaro.

Boston and Vaccaro represent the heretofore stagnant safety market, which has been mostly ignored during free agency.

The 25-year-old Boston spent 2017 with the Los Angeles Chargers after three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Boston was highly productive last season, compiling 79 tackles, five interceptions and eight passes defended. Pro Football Focus graded the defensive back as the ninth-best coverage safety last season. The Chargers moved on after using their first-round pick on safety Derwin James.

Despite a stellar season, the Colts represent the first sniff Boston has seen on the open market.

Vaccaro, a former New Orleans Saints first-round pick, previously visited the Miami Dolphins. At 27 years old, Vaccaro has the pedigree, compiling 385 tackles, eight interceptions, 30 passes defended and 7.5 sacks in five seasons. He's coming off an injury-plagued campaign that ended after 12 games.

The safety market has been as slow as any in recent memory. Even a top-level talent like Tyrann Mathieu settled for a one-year prove-it deal. If the Colts, who could use playmakers at every level of the defense, snap up one of the veterans, it could cause the dominoes to finally start falling.

Elsewhere in roster move news on Monday:

1. Veteran offensive lineman Byron Bell is working out for the New York Jets on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Bell last played for Dallas in 2017, and has also appeared in games for Tennessee and Carolina.

2. The New York Giants released cornerback C.J. Goodwin on Monday, Rapoport reported.