Panthers release veteran wideout Russell Shepard

It's one and done in Carolina for Russell Shepard.

The Panthers released the veteran wideout, a source on Monday told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team later made the news official.

Shepherd reportedly requested his release after declining to accept a pay cut on the three-year, $10 million contract he signed last offseason, writing on Instagram: "It was fun while it lasted thanks for the OPPORTUNITY."

The Panthers aggressively revamped their wideout room this offseason, signing Torrey Smith in free agency and making D.J. Moore their first-round pick. After catching just 17 passes last season, Shepherd was on the outside looking in at a group that also includes Devin Funchess, second-year slot man Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd.

Shepard now hits the open market as no sure bet to land a full-time role. With just 47 catches over five seasons, the 28-year-old pass-catcher will be lucky to latch on as a depth addition for a receiver-needy club heading toward camp.