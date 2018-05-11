ATN Podcast: Adrian Peterson & Jury Is Still Out On…

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- recap the latest news from around the league, including Matt Patricia's 22-year-old legal issues coming to light (5:00), Adrian Peterson eager to prove he's "still the best" (12:00), Tavon Austin's "dozen to two dozen" touches (21:00) and does Ichiro really not know who Tom Brady is (24:00)? Plus, the heroes go over different players, teams and storylines that "The Jury Is Still Out On" (30:00).

