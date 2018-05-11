Twenty-two teams holding rookie camps this weekend

Most rookies will report for work this weekend.

Twenty-two NFL teams are holding their rookie minicamps over the next two to three days:

Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins.

Nine teams held their rookie sessions last week. The Los Angeles Rams are the only team not holding a traditional rookie camp.

Players getting their first taste of action include Saquon Barkley (New York) Josh Rosen (Arizona), Josh Allen (Buffalo), Bradley Chubb (Denver), Roquan Smith (Chicago) and Mason Rudolph (Pittsburgh).

Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each team may hold one post-draft rookie minicamp on either the first or second weekend following the NFL draft, with players participating in club activities for a maximum of 10 hours per day. The rookie camps don't allow for live contact but permit offense versus defense team drills -- following Phase Three rules of the offseason program.

Some teams elect for their rookie camp to be less intense on-field and more an immersion program in which first-year players dive into the playbook but stay off the field to let their bodies rest after a rigorous draft process and avoid injury. For the rest, it will be the first time rookies can get a jumpstart with their on-field work.