Cardinals QB Josh Rosen signs four-year rookie deal

It took just one day back in the Arizona Cardinals facility for Josh Rosen to sign his rookie deal.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft signed his four-year rookie contract Thursday, one day before the Cardinals are to begin their three-day rookie minicamp.

The contract will pay Rosen nearly $17.84 million over four years with a signing bonus of about $11 million. As with all first-round rookie deals, the former UCLA quarterback's contract includes a fifth-year option for 2022.

"I don't think we've ever signed a rookie, day one, walking in the door," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said, per the team's website.

Rosen was the fourth of five quarterbacks to be taken in the first round two weekends ago, but the first to sign his first NFL contract.