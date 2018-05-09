Roquan Smith recovers most items after robbery

Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith provided good news Wednesday morning.

Smith, the victim of theft over the past weekend in Athens, Ga., said in a video posted on his Twitter page that a majority of his personal belongings were recovered and returned to his possession.

"I would personally like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers as Athens-Clarke County Police Department worked very hard to identify the individual responsible for this," Smith said on Twitter. "It was definitely huge. I would also like to thank many of you that spread information on various social media outlets.

"Due to the prompt attention by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, I was able to recover most of my items as well as the individual being identified. Just like to thank you guys so much."

Smith, the Bears' first-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, reported the theft late Saturday night and numerous items, including a team-issued iPad, were taken from his 2018 BMW X5. The Bears on Tuesday told NFL.com that the iPad was wiped clean remotely, which resulted in no compromise of team information.

The other items of note reported stolen included Smith's Rose Bowl and national championship game jerseys, a 2017 University of Georgia football helmet, a Georgia "Athlete of the Year" trophy, four pairs of Bose headphones, a Bose Bluetooth speaker, two watches (Michael Kors and KYBOE), a pair of Costa sunglasses and a pair of Nike athletic shoes.

The Athens-Clarke County police department confirmed Wednesday morning with NFL.com that everything was recovered except the iPad.

A suspect has been identified, but the police did not release the name.