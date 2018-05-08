Roquan Smith had Bears-issued iPad stolen from car

Chicago Bears first-round pick Roquan Smith was the victim of robbery over the weekend.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Georgia confirmed to NFL.com that Smith reported several items stolen from his 2018 BMW X5 on Saturday.

Among the items stolen was Smith's team-issued iPad, which contained his Bears' playbook.

The team told NFL.com in a statement that the secure, password-protected iPad was immediately wiped, and there was "no compromise" of any Bears info.

In addition to the iPad, the list of items reported stolen includes Smith's Rose Bowl and National Championship jerseys, his 2017 University of Georgia football helmet, and UGA "Athlete of the Year" trophy.

"These items are of great sentimental value to him and were very hard to determine worth. It is possible those jerseys are worth up to $40,000 a piece due to Mr. Smith's clout at UGA and soon in the NFL. However, Mr. Smith stated that those belongings are priceless to him," the police statement read.

Other stolen items included four pairs of Bose headphones, a Bose Bluetooth speaker, two watches (Michael Kors and KYBOE), a pair of sunglasses (Costa), and a pair of Nike athletic shoes.

There was no forced entry into Smith's BMW, and according to police, it's possible the linebacker accidentally left the vehicle unlocked.

Smith is expected to be in Chicago later this week when the Bears hold their rookie minicamp.