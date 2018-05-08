Veteran DT Sammie Lee Hill reinstated by NFL

Lost in football exile for nearly two years, Sammie Lee Hill has been granted new life.

The veteran defensive tackle was reinstated by the NFL on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Hill was twice suspended in 2016, first for four games in August for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, and again indefinitely in November of that same year. He last played for the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

Hill has appeared in 97 games over the course of his career, recording 166 tackles, 7.0 sacks and one forced fumble in seven seasons with the Titans and Detroit Lions.